A team of Police seized large numbers illegal foreign liquor from a truck in Srirampur.

The truck carrying illegal foreign liquor was intercepted by police while it was heading towards Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

The brick laden truck was seized following the recovery of the huge consignment of foreign liquor.

As per reports the liquor bottles were hidden under the bricks. The truck bearing the registration number BRO6 -GD 2444.

The driver has been arrested while the truck laden with liquor bottle has been seized by the police.

As per report the truck was moving from Barpeta to West Bengal.

Earlier illegal liquor worth Rs 3.4 lakhs was seized in Karimganj.

The police intercepted the truck that was carrying the illegal liquor at the Churaibari watch post under the Bazaricherra Police Station.

The police recovered a cartons of Meghalaya made foreign liquor during checking.The truck was carrying various goods including 150 cartons of illicit liquor.

According to police report the truck was on its way from Guwahati in Assam to Koilasara in Tripura’s Unakoti district when it was intercepted by the police at the Churaibari police outpost.