A vehicle suspected of evading taxes and smuggling betel nuts was seized in the Dhubri area of Assam on Wednesday.

The vehicle, bearing registration AS-18AC-5254, was intercepted by police officials in the Jhagrarpar neighbourhood during its journey from Yogomaya Ghat in Dhubri to West Bengal.

The vehicle had allegedly transported the betel nuts illegally from Meghalaya via the Brahmaputra River.

The seized vehicle is presently stationed at Dhubri Sadar police station for further investigation.



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Pertinent documents related to the seized betel nuts have been handed over to the GST department for a detailed inquiry.

It is noteworthy that there have been allegations of an organised racket operating in Dhubri town dealing with illicit betel nuts for a prolonged period.

The necessary course of action will be determined based on the GST department's report. This incident highlights the significance of adhering to laws and regulations to curb illicit activities.