Halakura Police have arrested two drug dealers following the seizure of Yaba Tablet and heroin.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, a resident of the Sonakhuli area, and Nasiruddin Mondal, a resident of Dighaltari.

The Halakura police conducted a night raid and managed to seize 2600 Yaba tablets as well as 10 packets of heroin.

The tablets and heroin were seized and the police arrested the two arrested smugglers.

"We had specific information that there was a person who has been continuing his drugs business for a very long time and he is very clever. Following that, we conducted a raid in the area with the help of 14 battalion CRPF and seized 2600 yaba tablets and 30 grams of heroin worth 3 lakhs. There are more people involved in the racket. We will capture them too".