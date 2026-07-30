Assam police seize Yaba tablets worth over Rs 3 crore, arrest drug trafficker in Bongaigaon

A late-night anti-drug operation by Assam Police in Jogighopa of Bongaigaon district led to the arrest of an alleged drug trafficker and the seizure of Yaba tablets valued at over Rs 3 crore, officials said.

The accused, identified as Mofidul Islam, a resident of Koreya Pahar village, was apprehended by Jogighopa Police near the FCI market area during the operation.

Following his detention, police conducted a search of his residence in Koreya Pahar village, where they recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets. According to Bongaigaon Senior Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, the seized narcotics have an estimated market value of around Rs 3 crore.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that Mofidul Islam had been operating an extensive drug trafficking network from his residence for a considerable period while allegedly evading law enforcement agencies.

In addition to the narcotics, police seized a luxury vehicle and a motorcycle believed to belong to the accused.

Officials further stated that Mofidul Islam is a repeat offender with a history of narcotics-related cases. Police records indicate that he had previously been jailed three times in connection with drug-related offences, while his wife had also been imprisoned twice in separate narcotics cases.

Jogighopa Police have registered a case against the accused and taken him into custody. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the seized contraband and identify others linked to the alleged drug trafficking network.