Assam Police seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 1 crore in Cachar, one arrested

Assam Police have recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 1 crore during an intelligence-based operation in Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on June 29.

Sharing details of the operation on X, the Chief Minister said the contraband was recovered from a clandestine unit operating under the guise of a furniture shop. One person has been apprehended in connection with the case.

"Just 24 hours after a big catch, another one lands in the soup! In an intel-backed operation, Cachar Police recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets worth around Rs 1 crore from a clandestine unit disguised as a furniture shop and apprehended one accused. Assam Police isn't letting up," Sarma posted.

The latest seizure comes a day after another major narcotics haul in the state, underscoring the Assam Police's intensified crackdown on drug trafficking networks. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify others involved in the racket.