Assam Police seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 1 crore in Sribhumi; Himanta praises anti-drug drive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 11, lauded the state police after they seized 10,000 Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 1 crore in Sribhumi district and arrested two persons in connection with the operation.

Sharing the development on X, the chief minister praised the efforts of the Sribhumi Police in the state's ongoing campaign against narcotics.

"Breaking Bad? Not in Assam," Sarma wrote, adding, "Kudos to Sribhumi Police for seizing 10,000 Yaba tablets worth approx ₹1 crore and apprehending two accused."

In a lighter reference to the popular television series Breaking Bad, the chief minister added, "Assam Police making sure drug traffickers don't get a sequel."

He also used the hashtag #AssamAgainstDrugs, reiterating the state government's continued focus on cracking down on drug trafficking networks.