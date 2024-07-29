In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized a large consignment of Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 12 crore in the Cachar district on Monday. One individual has been arrested in connection with the operation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the successful drug bust on social media, commending the state police for their relentless efforts in combating the drug menace.

According to Chief Minister Sarma's social media post, the police, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a vehicle in the Islamabad area of Cachar district. The operation resulted in the seizure of 40,000 narcotic Yaba tablets. "Based on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation in the Islamabad area today, apprehending an individual with 40,000 Yaba tablets,” stated Sarma's post.

In addition to the narcotics, the vehicle used for transportation was also confiscated. The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the bust, noting the estimated market value of the seized drugs to be Rs 12 crore. He praised the Assam Police's ongoing dedication to achieving a #DrugFreeAssam, saying, “Kudos to @assampolice for their continued efforts for a #DrugFreeAssam.”

This operation marks another step in Assam's intensified campaign against drug trafficking, reflecting the state government's commitment to eradicating the drug problem.