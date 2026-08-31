Assam: Police seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 16 crore in Cachar, driver arrested

Assam Police have seized around 80,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 16 crore during an operation at Moynagarh in Cachar district, officials said.

The seizure was made on Sunday following specific information about the transportation of a large consignment of narcotics through the district. Acting on the input, a police team intercepted a luxury vehicle at Moynagarh and conducted a search.

The Yaba tablets were allegedly concealed in a specially created hidden compartment inside the vehicle. According to police, the consignment was being transported from Mizoram through Cachar and was intended to be moved onward to another state.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das.

Police arrested the driver, identified as Shamsul Hussain Laskar, on suspicion of involvement in the transportation of the narcotics. He has been taken into custody for questioning as investigators work to establish the source of the drugs and their intended destination.

Authorities are examining the seized vehicle and other circumstances surrounding the transportation of the consignment. An investigation has also been launched to identify and trace the wider network allegedly involved in the interstate trafficking of the narcotics.

The recovery of approximately 80,000 Yaba tablets, with an estimated street value of Rs 16 crore, is being viewed as a major narcotics seizure in the region.