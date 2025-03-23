Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 23 has commended the Assam Police for a significant anti-narcotics operation in South Salmara, which led to the seizure of a substantial drug consignment.



Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma shared details of the operation, revealing that law enforcement officials confiscated 8,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 2 crore. The illicit consignment was reportedly smuggled from a neighboring state and was intended for trafficking into Bangladesh.



The operation was conducted based on credible intelligence, with the South Salmara Police raiding a residence where the contraband was stored. Two individuals involved in drug peddling have been arrested in connection with the case.



Praising the efforts of the police force, CM Sarma lauded their vigilance and commitment to combating drug-related crimes, stating, "Well done, Assam Police!"





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