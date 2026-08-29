Assam Police seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore in Cachar, three arrested

Assam Police in Cachar district arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized 9,800 yaba tablets estimated to be worth around Rs 3 crore during a late-night operation in Sonai on Friday, August 28, officials said.

The operation was launched following a specific tip-off regarding the movement of suspected drug traffickers in the area. Acting on the information, Cachar Police conducted a raid in Sonai and apprehended three men allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Police said 9,800 yaba tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused during the operation. The seized contraband has an estimated market value of approximately Rs 3 crore.

Cachar Police confirmed the seizure and arrests in a social media post, stating that the operation was carried out based on a tip-off and resulted in the recovery of the yaba tablets.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kaji Chiru Miya, Krishna Kamal Das and Aabir Das. According to police, all three are residents of West Tripura district and were subsequently arrested in connection with the seizure.

Following the recovery, Cachar Police have launched an investigation to trace the alleged forward and backward links of the arrested persons. Investigators are also examining whether the accused are connected to a larger drug trafficking network operating across state borders.

Further details regarding the source of the contraband, its intended destination and the wider network, if any, are awaited.