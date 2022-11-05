Continuing with its relentless efforts to root out the menace of illegal drug trafficking, the Assam police on November 5, seized large amount of illicit Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore in Assam's Sonapur.

According to sources, a vehicle bearing registration number DL 7CK 8778 was intercepted by police at Nazirakhat toll gate in Sonapur.

Large amount of tablets packed in small bags were recovered from the vehicle and upon investigation it was learnt that the drugs were being smuggled from Manipur.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested in connection to the seizure.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the driver and the police have launched an investigation to unearth further linkages.

Additionally, Assam police on November 1 seized a huge amount of heroin worth 5 crore which was allegedly coming from Mizoram in a four-wheeler vehicle during a combined operation conducted by the Police Stations namely Ratabari, Patharkandi, and RK Nagar of Karimganj district.

Accordingly, Naka checking was initiated in several suspected link points that connect Karimganj to Mizoram. However, the seized vehicle somehow managed to cross the Naka.

Upon further trace and Pursuit, the Additional superintendent succeeded in intercepting the said vehicle (AS/11/EC/0399) near Ashimganj to Patharkandi Road which was suspected to carry Narcotics Substance.

However, the driver of the vehicle took advantage of the darkness and managed to flee away.

During the search of the vehicle in the presence of local witnesses, a total of 52 Soap Cases (total measuring weight of 676.31) containing suspected to be heroin were recovered from the Door chambers of the vehicle.

The soap cases were packed inside the packets of baby wipes that are suspected to be imported from Myanmar.