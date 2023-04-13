In yet another major success against the drug menace in Assam, the state police seized banned Yaba Tablets worth Rs 40 lakh in the Hailakandi district of the state on April 13.

According to preliminary reports, authorities seized a huge consignment of Yaba Tablets at Narainpur Pt III of Hailakandi. The seized shipment, according to the police, contained 10,000 Yaba Tablets in total.

In addition, the police were informed that a notorious peddler, whose name had been mentioned in a number of previous instances of drug trafficking and peddling in the region, was also captured during the operation.

Police identified the peddler in custody as Bilal Uddin Choudhury. In addition, authorities assessed that the held onto transfer was worth around Rs 40 lakhs in the worldwide medication markets.

Assam Police recently seized large quantities of Yaba tablets worth Rs. 10 lakhs on April 9 in the Karimganj district

The police carried out an operation in the Badarpur area of Karimganj after receiving specific information about the yaba tablets.

They were able to successfully seize a bag full of yaba tablets during the operation. A famous medication merchant, distinguished as Dilawar Hussain, ran away from the area after he got a whiff of the police searching for him.

In the meantime, the bag contained to 110 yaba tablet-filled packets. The market worth of the held onto tablets is thought to around Rs. 10 lakhs.

Also read : BSF foils smuggling bid, seize Yaba tablets, cough syrups worth Rs 99 lakh along Indo-Bangladesh border