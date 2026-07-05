Assam Police seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 8 crore in joint operation; two arrested

A joint operation by the Assam Police, the Assam Rifles and district police units in Cachar and Hailakandi led to the seizure of 80,000 Yaba tablets valued at nearly Rs 8 crore and the arrest of two persons, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, July 5.

Sharing the details on social media platform X, Sarma commended the Cachar Police, Hailakandi Police and the Assam Rifles for carrying out the operation.

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

80,000 tablets seized,

Zero sympathy for you," the Chief Minister wrote, while praising the agencies involved in the anti-narcotics operation.

According to Sarma, the seized consignment comprised 80,000 Yaba tablets with an estimated market value of nearly ₹8 crore. Two accused were apprehended during the operation.

The Chief Minister reiterated the State government's commitment to its anti-drug campaign, stating that the latest seizure reflected the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb narcotics trafficking in Assam.

The seizure is part of the State's ongoing crackdown on the illegal drug trade under the #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign.