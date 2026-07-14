Assam Police seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 8 crore in Sribhumi, three arrested

Assam Police seized around 80,000 Yaba tablets with an estimated international market value of nearly Rs 8 crore during an anti-narcotics operation in Sribhumi district, arresting three alleged drug traffickers and uncovering what investigators suspect to be part of an active interstate drug trafficking network.

The seizure was made during an intelligence-based operation carried out at Channighat under Ramkrishnanagar Police Station. Police intercepted an unregistered Maruti Eeco van and recovered the contraband, which had been concealed inside 240 soap boxes. Preliminary investigation suggests that the consignment was being smuggled into Assam from neighbouring Mizoram.

The arrested accused have been identified as Enam Hossain and Shamim Uddin, both residents of Dalgram under Ratabari Police Station, and Altaf Hossain of the Dolugang area.

The operation was led by Ramkrishnanagar SDPO Anshul Sharma, with Officer-in-Charge of Ramkrishnanagar Police Station Priyabrata Sharma, officials from the police intelligence wing, and a large contingent of police personnel participating in the raid.

Police said the interrogation of the arrested individuals is underway to identify the alleged kingpin of the network, trace the suppliers, and determine the intended destination of the narcotics. Investigators are also examining the source of the drugs, financial transactions linked to the consignment, and the possible involvement of other members of the trafficking network.

Officials suspect the racket is part of a larger interstate narcotics syndicate operating through the Mizoram-Assam corridor. Police noted that the Vetarbond-Cheragi Ranpur route in the Ramkrishnanagar region has figured in several previous drug trafficking cases, indicating its continued use as a transit corridor for smuggling operations.

The recovered Yaba tablets and the seized vehicle have been taken into police custody. Authorities said cases will be registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the arrested persons will be produced before the court.

Police described the operation as one of the most significant drug seizures in the district in recent months, reaffirming the state's ongoing crackdown on interstate narcotics trafficking.