Assam Police seized a vehicle loaded with electric poles and detained 2 persons in this connection at Umrangso in Dima Hasao district. This was disclosed to media persons this morning by the Police at Umrangso Police Station.

The two arrested persons are Abul Hussain (24) of Longrung village, under Umrangso Police Station, and Sujit Kumar Shah (20), a resident of Umrangso Bazar.

The duo claimed that one Bathari called them to bring a vehicle for carrying the poles. So, the duo came and loaded the poles in the vehicle.

When asked, the Police informed the media persons that two persons by the name Binod Bathari and Babul Maibangsa are suspected to have hands in the case. The Police have already arrested Babul Maibangsa in this connection.

On inquiry about the poles, the Police could not affirm whether the poles are from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).