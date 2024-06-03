Assam Police's anti-narcotics operation in Karimganj led to the seizure of 10,000 YABA tablets and the arrest of the accused.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the successful operation on Twitter, commending the efforts of the Karimganj police and urging continued efforts to combat drug trafficking in the state.

"Good job, @assampolice! Let's intensify our efforts to end this menace. #AssamAgainstDrugs," tweeted CM Sarma, highlighting the state's ongoing campaign against drug abuse and trafficking.

Further investigation into the case is underway as authorities aim to dismantle the broader network involved in the narcotics trade.