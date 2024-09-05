The Assam Police seized 117 grams of suspected heroin from the residence of a suspected drug peddler in the Lekhapani police station area late Tuesday night. Acting on confidential information, police conducted a raid at 3 No Udaipur, Kuhiarbari, in Tinsukia district, leading to the apprehension of three individuals.

The search, led by OC Lekhapani, Deputy SP (P) Dipankar Dekaraja, and Jagun IC, uncovered eight packets of soap boxes, a plastic container, and 12 small tobacco containers, all filled with suspected drugs. The main suspect, Dipak Chetry (33), along with Bed Bahadur Chetry and Norendra Bahadur Chetry, were arrested.

The raid followed reliable intelligence reports of drug supply activities in the area. The investigation is ongoing to trace the drug network and other individuals involved.