Assam police, on June 29, conducted two separate operations targeting illegal substances in different parts of the state.

In Mazbat, a police team intercepted a significant haul of suspected cannabis. Officers from Mazbat Police Station seized 187 kilograms of the substance near Thakuriapara, close to Dhansiri Tea Estate. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings following the seizure.

Meanwhile, in Nalbari district, police carried out a coordinated operation with the excise department against illegal alcohol production. The joint team targeted the Madhupur area, where they discovered and destroyed 150 litres of illicit liquor.

Equipment used in the production of the illegal alcohol was also confiscated and destroyed during the operation.