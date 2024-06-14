West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) team from Azara Police Station has disrupted a significant supply chain of narcotics and psychotropic substances (NDPS).

The operation led to the seizure of a staggering 19 cartons containing 1,956 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup from a godown in the Hatkhuwapara area.

The consignment was reportedly en route to the states of Aizawl, Dimapur, and Agartala before being intercepted by the vigilant police team. Preliminary investigations revealed that the illicit shipment originated from the national capital, Delhi.

Further investigation is on.