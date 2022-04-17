In yet another incident of cow smuggling, Laharighat police seized a cattle-laden truck from Holoukandha in Laharight, Assam.

Reportedly, the truck transporting cattle was seized following the promptness of the local people from Holoukandha in Laharighat.

A total of 21 cows have been recovered, along with the driver of the truck.

The truck carries the registration number MN03-2148. Moreover, cattle suppliers nowadays use the riverine areas of Laharighat for smuggling cattle. Livestock attempts to be transported through waterways from the riverine areas.

It may be mentioned that the cows were allegedly transported from Lakhimpur. Police have seized 21 smuggled cattle, but locals believe there are several more. However, the cow supplier has yet to be apprehended.