GUWAHATI: In the one of the biggest recoveries of drugs in Assam, police in Karimganj district recovered a massive consignment of 2,360 kilos of ganja in a truck coming from Tripura. 2 persons have been arrested and an investigation has been commenced, police said.

Lauding the crackdown, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "A huge consignment of approximately 2,360 kg of ganja has been recovered at Churaibari border of a neighbouring state by ">@karimganjpolice. Compliments to ">@assampolicefor its continued efforts in eradicating the drug menace. Keep it up."

Acknowledging the Chief Minister's encouragement, Assam police tweeted, "Thank you Hon’ CM Sh ">@himantabiswa for your guidance & encouragement. We remain committed to fulfilling your vision of a #DrugsFreeAssam

class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> and eradicating the menace from our state. Kudos tofor yet another stellar job."

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