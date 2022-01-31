Assam police seizes 2,360 kg 'ganja' from truck coming from Tripura; CM lauds
GUWAHATI: In the one of the biggest recoveries of drugs in Assam, police in Karimganj district recovered a massive consignment of 2,360 kilos of ganja in a truck coming from Tripura. 2 persons have been arrested and an investigation has been commenced, police said.
Lauding the crackdown, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "A huge consignment of approximately 2,360 kg of ganja has been recovered at Churaibari border of a neighbouring state by . Compliments to for its continued efforts in eradicating the drug menace. Keep it up."
Acknowledging the Chief Minister's encouragement, Assam police tweeted, "Thank you Hon’ CM Sh for your guidance & encouragement. We remain committed to fulfilling your vision of aclass="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0"> and eradicating the menace from our state. Kudos to for yet another stellar job."
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