Assam Police seizes 287 bags of illegal Burmese supari from Badarpur railway station
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Assam Police seizes 287 bags of illegal Burmese supari from Badarpur railway station
KARIMGANJ: The Assam Police on Saturday seized 287 bags of illegal Burmese supari from a train travelling from Agartala to Sealdah at the Badarpur Railway Station.
Informing about the seizure Government Railway police wrote, "Based on specific input 287 bags of suspected illegal Burmese Supari has been seized from Train no. 13174, Agartala to Sealdah Express at Badarpur Railway Station. Assam cannot be used as transit for contraband. @assampolice @gpsinghips.”
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Further details awaited.
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