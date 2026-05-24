Assam Police seizes 30,000 bottles of Codeine syrup in Kokrajhar, anti-drug crackdown intensifies across state

In a major anti-drug operation, Kokrajhar Police seized 30,000 bottles of illicit Codeine syrup during a naka checking operation at Gossaigaon in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on May 23.

According to officials, the contraband was recovered from a truck carrying cattle feed that was intercepted at a naka checkpoint during routine checking. Upon thorough inspection of the vehicle, police discovered the huge consignment of illegal Codeine syrup concealed inside the truck.

The driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended, and further investigation has been launched to trace the larger network involved in the smuggling operation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the operational team for their sharp vigilance and successful interception of the narcotics consignment. Sharing the development, the Chief Minister appreciated the alertness of Kokrajhar Police and reiterated the state government’s commitment towards cracking down on the drug trade across Assam.

The latest seizure comes amid Assam Police’s intensified anti-narcotics campaign being carried out across various districts of the state over the past several months. Enforcement agencies have significantly increased naka checking, intelligence-based raids, border surveillance, and interstate coordination to curb the movement of narcotics through Assam, which is often used as a transit corridor by drug trafficking networks operating in the Northeast.

Just a day earlier, on May 22, another major operation was carried out by Cachar Police in southern Assam. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police intercepted a mechanized boat on the Barak River at Lakhipur and recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets along with 21 grams of heroin. Two persons were arrested during the operation.

The Cachar operation highlighted how traffickers are increasingly attempting to use river routes and remote transit channels to smuggle narcotics into and through Assam. Police sources said the accused are suspected to have links with interstate and cross-border drug trafficking syndicates.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also applauded Cachar Police for their alertness and timely action in preventing the movement of narcotics through the Barak Valley region.

Officials stated that the ongoing anti-drug operations across Assam have led to several major seizures in recent weeks, including heroin, Yaba tablets, Codeine syrup, and other banned substances. Multiple alleged drug peddlers and traffickers have also been arrested during these crackdowns.

The Assam government has repeatedly maintained that the fight against drugs remains one of its top priorities, with police and security agencies continuing sustained operations to dismantle organized narcotics networks operating in the region.