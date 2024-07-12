The Gossaigaon police seized 313 kilograms of cannabis in a raid conducted on National Highway 31 at Shri Rampur. The operation, led by Sub-Divisional Police

Officer Hiren Kumar Deka resulted in the arrest of truck driver Ganesh Musahari.

The raid targeted a truck bearing the number PB06A37707, which was traveling from Guwahati to Bihar. Upon inspection, the police discovered the large quantity of cannabis hidden in a secret chamber within the vehicle.

The seized cannabis, weighing 313 kg, marks one of the largest drug hauls in the region this year. The police operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking along major transportation routes.

Further investigations are underway to determine the origins and intended destination of the seized drugs, as well as any potential connections to larger drug trafficking networks.