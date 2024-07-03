Assam Police seizes 34 grams of heroin, two arrested
Assam Police have successfully seized 34 grams of suspected heroin and arrested two individuals. This operation is part of the state's ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.
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Heroin Seized, Two Held in Assam
Assam Police have intensified their fight against drug trafficking with the seizure of 34 grams of suspected heroin and the arrest of two individuals. The operation, aimed at curbing narcotics trade, reflects ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the state.
The arrests were made following intelligence inputs, leading to the apprehension of the suspects in possession of the suspected heroin. The seized substance holds significant value in illegal drug markets, underlining the seriousness of the issue.
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