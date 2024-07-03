Assam Police have intensified their fight against drug trafficking with the seizure of 34 grams of suspected heroin and the arrest of two individuals. The operation, aimed at curbing narcotics trade, reflects ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the state.

The arrests were made following intelligence inputs, leading to the apprehension of the suspects in possession of the suspected heroin. The seized substance holds significant value in illegal drug markets, underlining the seriousness of the issue.