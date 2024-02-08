Based on input, STF Assam conducted a raid this afternoon (8.2.24) at NH Parking, Near Bharat Petro pump, Lalmati area under Basistha police station jurisdiction and two habitual drug peddlers cum veteran thieves have been apprehended.

Further in the raid recovered items as follows- 28 nos of vials containing suspected heroin Weight: 37.3 grams, cash amounting to Rs 4840, and 3 Mobile phones suspected to be stolen along with other items.

Meanwhile, two accused identified as Ajit Rabha @Garu (26) and Subrato Singh (29) have been apprehended.

Earlier this month, police in Assam's Baksa district seized cannabis weighing 7.118 kilograms during a raid. A police team led by senior police personnel Nilotpal Saikia today conducted raids at Anand Bazar where they seized the contraband.



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One person has also been arrested on the spot for trading cannabis. The arrested person has been identified as Dhiraj Kalita, hailing from Hatkhola village.

The accused, who is a broiler chicken dealer, had been secretly selling cannabis. The accused has in the meantime been taken into custody by the police team from Salbari police station.