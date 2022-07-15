Assam police in two different incidents seized 46 packets of ganja and 477 kg of marijuana in Bokajan and 477 grams of heroin packed in 39 soap cases and hidden inside the fuel tank and a secret chamber in the mudguard of a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state in Karimganj's Patharkandi.

According to the report, 39 soap cases were hidden inside the fuel tank and a secret chamber in the mudguard of a vehicle.

Taking to Twitter Assam CM Sarma praises the effort of the Assam police.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



Well done @assampolice



477 gram Heroin, packed in 39 soap cases and hidden inside the fuel tank & a secret chamber in mud guard of a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state, has been seized in Baraigram RS in Patharkandi, Karimganj.@karimganjpolice pic.twitter.com/q3V81zAJEc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2022

Assam police also seized 477 kg of marijuana and 46 packets of ganja in Bokajan today early morning.

According to reports, the seizure was made during a joint search operation, launched by the police based on specific inputs, at Khakrajan under Barpathar police station in the Karbi Anglong district. Police sources said that a truck was coming from Dimapur and was intercepted and searched.

“Tha Ganja packets were seized under the physical supervision of John Das, APS, SDPO Bokajan,” police said