In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Assam Police intercepted a large consignment of illegal Yaba tablets in Karbi Anglong.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X to commend the diligent efforts of the police force, especially the Karbi Anglong Police team, for their success in this operation.

The operation took place on October 31 at the Naka Point in Dilai Tiniali, where law enforcement officials, acting on precise intelligence, halted a suspicious vehicle. Upon a thorough search, officers uncovered 25 bundles of suspected Yaba tablets, estimated to contain around 50,000 pills and weighing 5.302 kg. One individual was apprehended at the scene, adding to the list of arrests linked to Assam's crackdown on narcotics.

Chief Minister Sarma praised the efforts, stating on X, "Acting on credible intelligence, @karbianglongpol intercepted a vehicle at the designated Naka Point at Dilai Tiniali, Karbi Anglong. Upon search, a total of 25 bundles (approx. 50,000) suspected Yaba tablets weighing 5.302 kg were recovered from the vehicle. One individual has also been apprehended in connection with the case. Kudos to @assampolice!"

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