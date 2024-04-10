In a targeted operation based on actionable intelligence, Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) team, under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) Kalyan Pathak, intercepted a drug carrier, Safiqul Islam, aboard Bus No. AR 16 A 4014 infront of ISBT, opposite Balaji Mandir in Guwahati.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of the morning, resulted in the confiscation of 65 grams of heroin ingeniously concealed within five soap boxes.

The meticulously planned bust unfolded swiftly as the STF team, armed with precise information, zeroed in on the suspect. Acting swiftly, they apprehended Safiqul Islam, whose movements raised suspicion, and initiated a thorough search of his belongings. Their scrutiny revealed the illicit stash of heroin hidden within innocuous-looking soap boxes, a tactic commonly employed by drug traffickers to evade detection.

The successful operation marks another significant blow to the drug trafficking network operating in the region. Addl SP Kalyan Pathak commended the swift action and coordination of his team, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures in combating the menace of drug trafficking. He also highlighted the crucial role of intelligence gathering in disrupting criminal activities and safeguarding communities from the detrimental effects of drug abuse.

Safiqul Islam, now in custody, will face stringent legal proceedings as authorities continue their efforts to dismantle the drug supply chain and bring perpetrators to justice. The STF remains vigilant, with a steadfast commitment to upholding law and order, and ensuring the safety and well-being of the populace.