GUWAHATI: The Karbi Anglong police today seized 795 grams of heroin with unlawful wildlife merchandise at Khatkhati, Karbi Anglong. The police apprehended two in connection to the case

The unlawful wildlife merchandise include elephant angle, deer horn, tortoise pores and skin and so on.

Informing about the seizure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote,” #AssamAgainstDrugs @karbianglongpol recovered 795 gram Heroin at Khatkhati, Karbi Anglong together with some wildlife merchandise which embody elephant ankle, deer horn, tortoise pores and skin and so on. Two individuals arrested within the operation. A lot appreciated. Stick with it @assampolice.”