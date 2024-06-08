The Karbi Anglong Police have seized a substantial quantity of heroin and apprehended two individuals during an anti-narcotics operation in Lahorijan.

Police intercepted a vehicle and discovered 845 grams of heroin concealed in its secret chambers. The operation was part of the state's ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the Assam Police for their relentless efforts in combating the drug menace plaguing the state. During the interrogation of the apprehended individuals, it was revealed that the consignment of heroin was being transported from a neighbouring state.

The Assam Police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking in recent times, conducting frequent raids and intercepting narcotics consignments. The state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards the drug menace and has vowed to take stringent measures against those involved in the illegal trade.