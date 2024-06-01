Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X to announce a significant drug seizure made by Golaghat Police and Karbi Anglong Police in Doigrung. According to Sarma's tweet, a vehicle was intercepted following credible intelligence, resulting in the confiscation of 850 grams of heroin.

Three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the drug bust, and further investigations are underway. Sarma commended the efforts of Assam Police, particularly Golaghat Police and Karbi Anglong Police, for their excellent joint operation in combatting drug trafficking in the region.

Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to eradicating the menace of drugs from Assam, pledging continued efforts in this regard. The successful operation underscores the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb the illegal drug trade and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.

The seizure of a significant quantity of heroin highlights the persistent challenges posed by drug trafficking in the region and the importance of proactive measures to address this issue. As investigations continue, authorities are expected to take further action against those involved in the illicit drug trade.