Assam Police recovered arms and ammunition from a residential house in Morigaon district on June 27 night.

Under the direction of Officer-in-Charge of the Morigaon Police Station, Jyotiprasad Handique, the police carried out a late-night operation in which they seized the arms and ammunition from a home in Hogaltoli and apprehended one person in connection with the seizure.

The accused has been identified as Sabur Uddin. Moreover, one rifle and nine live rounds of ammunition were seized.

Sabur has been detained and will be questioned by officials in relation to the recovery of the arms and ammunition with suspicion of involvement with dacoity or poaching activities.

It has been learned that he identified himself as a Public Health Centre (PHC) contractor.