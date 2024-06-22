Assam Police seizes cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crore in Karimganj
In a significant drug bust, Assam Police seized 810 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 1.5 crore at the Assam-Tripura border. The driver has been taken into custody, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking.
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Assam Police Nab Rs 1.5 Crore Worth Cannabis at Border
In a significant drug bust, police at Churaibari on the Assam-Tripura border seized 810 kg of ganja, valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore. The contraband was discovered during a routine Naka checking when a truck bearing the registration number HP/17/E 9474 from Tripura was stopped for inspection.
The cannabis meticulously packed into 92 packets, was hidden within the vehicle. The driver, identified as Amit Kumar, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, has been taken into custody by the authorities.
The seizure underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb the trafficking of illegal substances across state borders.
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