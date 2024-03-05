In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced via microblogging site X that the Karimganj police intercepted a vehicle at the Churaibari checkpoint, leading to the seizure of a substantial amount of contraband. The police recovered 439 packets containing a staggering 1,317 kilograms of Ganja based on reliable inputs.

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with this operation, marking a significant step in the fight against drug smuggling. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

This seizure comes on the heels of another major drug bust in Assam’s Kamrup district, where police seized drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a bus on NH-27 near North Guwahati Multi Specialty Hospital at Amingaon and apprehended two alleged peddlers.

Upon searching the suspects, the police discovered twelve soap boxes containing 139.5 grams of heroin, further underscoring the magnitude of the drug trafficking network operating in the region.

An official statement released by the Assam Police estimated the total value of the seized drugs to be approximately Rs 1.12 crore.