In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 17.5 crore in two separate operations on July 14. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police's efforts on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting the success of the operations.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police executed the operations with remarkable precision, resulting in substantial heroin recoveries.

The first operation in Katabari, Guwahati, led to the seizure of 308 grams of heroin and the apprehension of two individuals. In the second operation in Rajapukhuri, Golaghat, the STF confiscated 1.732 kilograms of heroin, also detaining two suspects.

Commending the STF's diligence and skill, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the dedication of the personnel involved in these operations, reaffirming the state's commitment to eradicating drug trafficking and striving for a #DrugsFreeAssam.

He congratulated Assam Police for their effective action against the drug network, reinforcing the government's ongoing war against drugs.

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