Assam police seizes drugs worth Rs 5 crore in Cachar; CM hails joint anti-narcotics operation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 28 lauded a joint anti-narcotics operation carried out by Cachar Police and the Assam Rifles, in which drugs worth an estimated Rs 5 crore were seized.

Sharing the development on X, the Chief Minister described the operation as "another step towards a drug-free Assam" and praised the coordinated efforts of the security forces.

According to the Chief Minister, the late-night joint operation led to the seizure of 942 grams of heroin and 10,000 Yaba tablets, with the total market value of the recovered contraband estimated at around Rs 5 crore.

Two persons were apprehended during the operation, while further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the narcotics.

Commending the sustained crackdown on drug trafficking, Sarma said Assam Police continues its relentless campaign against the drug menace across the state.