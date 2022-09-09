In Assam, the market has become a hotbed of fake currency. The state's economy has been hit hard due to the rise in the circulation of fake notes. On Thursday, Nagaon police conducted a raid and busted a large fake currency traders' circle in the Doboka area.

On the basis of the tip-off, the police raided in civil dress and nabbed the accused, Abdul Jalil.

The police seized fake currency worth Rs 11 lakh during the raid and arrested Abdul Jalil, one of the members of the fake note traders' circle.

Later, on the basis of the confession of the arrested Abdul Jalil, the police managed to seize a machine that made fake notes from Doboka Mikirati.

Nagaon police are currently interrogating arrested Abdul Jalil for additional information.

It is noteworthy that in the Nagaon district, the recent illegal trade of drugs as well as the widespread circulation of fake notes have destabilized the atmosphere in the district.

A police Sub-Inspector said that based on secret information they had launched the operation and apprehended a person.

“We received information that a person will do a deal of fake currency notes, so we sent some police personnel in civil dresses to the man as a customer. Later we apprehended the person and recovered fake currency notes, as well as one fake currency notes-making machine in possession of him,” the police officer said.