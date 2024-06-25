The Assam Special Task Force (STF) conducted a raid this afternoon at the 2 No. Railway Gate area under Panbazar Police Station jurisdiction, resulting in the apprehension of alleged drug peddlers and the seizure of suspected heroin.

According to sources, the raid led to the arrest of two individuals identified as Mrs. Parul Devnath, aged 59, and Babul Choudhary, aged 20. Mrs. Parul Devnath, residing near SAI field in Paltan Bazar, Kamrup(M), and originally from Bengenakhowa village in Golaghat district, and Babul Choudhary, son of late Madhab Choudhary from Kamala-Bagan, Narengi, were taken into custody during the operation.

The recovered items from the raid included 62 vials containing suspected heroin, with a total weight of 82.5 grams.

Necessary legal procedures are currently underway following the arrests.