Golaghat Police have arrested a woman during an anti-drugs raid, seizing 72.29 grams of heroin. The operation also led to the apprehension of the intended receiver of the drugs, along with the confiscation of Rs 1,34,000 in cash and a Scooty.

In a related development, a Nagaon Police team from Kathiatoli PP, led by SI Biku Barman, conducted an anti-narcotics drive and recovered suspected Ganja weighing 1.415 kg. One accused was apprehended for further legal action.

Law enforcement agencies continue to intensify their crackdown on drug-related activities in Assam with multiple seizures and arrests of individuals in drug-related crimes.