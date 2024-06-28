Assam Police have seized a significant amount of heroin in Cachar and Karbi Anglong in Assam.

Cachar Police conducted a special operation at Digharkhal Toll Gate, leading to the recovery of 1.881 kilograms of heroin. Three individuals were apprehended in connection with the seizure, with the total value of the recovered drugs estimated at Rs 9.5 crore.

Simultaneously, Karbi Anglong Police intercepted a vehicle at Borpathar and seized 1.005 kilograms of heroin. One suspect was arrested during the operation.

In another operation by Cachar Police, 561 grams of heroin were recovered, and two individuals were apprehended. The seized heroin is valued at approximately Rs 3 crore.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the team of Assam Police for their drive against a drug-free state.