In a significant crackdown on the rising drug menace in Karimganj, police led by Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das conducted a successful raid in the Kabaribond area of Patharkandi. During the operation, officers recovered 350.9 grams of suspected heroin packed in 29 soap boxes. The seized drugs are estimated to have a market value of Rs 3 crore.

The raid, carried out on Thursday, resulted in the arrest of two suspected smugglers, Albaab Hussain and Sultan Ahmed, both residents of Patharkandi. The police have intensified their efforts in recent months, seizing drugs worth crores of rupees almost daily from various parts of the district.

Superintendent Das praised the swift action of his team, emphasizing the police force's commitment to curbing drug trafficking in the region. "This seizure underscores our dedication to fighting the drug problem in Karimganj. We will continue to take decisive action against those involved in such illegal activities," he stated.

The suspects are currently in police custody for further questioning as investigations continue. Authorities aim to dismantle the broader network involved in the drug trade and are hopeful that this significant seizure will lead to more arrests and disruptions in the drug supply chain.