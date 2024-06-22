Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major heroin seizure by Assam Police during a special operation in Cachar district in Assam. The operation, based on secret inputs, led to the interception of a vehicle at Chalchapra on NH 37.

Taking to X, CM Sarma stated, "Based on secret inputs, Cachar Police conducted a special operation at Chalchapra, NH 37, and intercepted a vehicle. Upon thorough search, 974gms of heroin costing Rs 5 crore, which was being transported from a neighboring State was recovered from the vehicle. One person has been apprehended in this regard."

According to sources, the secret inputs received by Cachar Police pointed towards the transportation of a significant quantity of heroin through the area. Acting swiftly on this information, a special team was deployed to conduct surveillance and intercept the suspected vehicle.

Upon stopping the vehicle and conducting a thorough search, law enforcement officers discovered 974 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore in the illicit drug market. The contraband was reportedly being transported from a neighboring state.

The individual apprehended in connection with this case will be subject to further investigation as authorities work to gather more information about the source and distribution network of the seized heroin.