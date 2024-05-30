In a significant development, Samsul Haque of Laharighat was arrested this morning by a joint team comprising personnel from the Police and Forest departments. The arrest came following information from a reliable source. During the operation, authorities recovered a cache of weapons from Haque's possession, including one 303' Rifle, one 303' Magazine, and 16 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition.

The arrest and subsequent seizure of firearms highlight the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and security in the region. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to Haque's arrest and the intended use of the recovered weapons are yet to be disclosed.

Haque's apprehension underscores the ongoing efforts of authorities to combat illegal possession and trafficking of firearms, which pose a threat to public safety.