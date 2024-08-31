In a significant breakthrough against illegal weaponry, Assam Police seized a substantial cache of arms and ammunition on August 31 in Tinsukia district. The operation led to the recovery of one Heckler & Koch submachine gun (SMG), 130 rounds of ammunition, two magazines, and approximately one kilogram of PEK explosive powder.

The cache is suspected to belong to a banned organization operating along the volatile Assam-Arunachal border. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh shared the details of the operation on X, emphasizing the state’s ongoing efforts to combat unlawful weapon possession.

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"Continuing our efforts against unlawful weapon holding, One Heckler & Koch SMG, 130 rounds Ammunition, 2 magazines and approximately one KG PEK explosive powder recovered by Police in Tinsukia. Suspected of belonging to a proscribed organization active in Assam-Arunachal border," Singh stated.

The operation is part of a broader campaign to curb illegal arms circulation in the northeastern state.