Assam Police's ongoing anti-drug drive in the state has yielded another success with the seizure of a significant amount of brown sugar at Kariyapani under Lekhapani police station on February 26. The police arrested three drug peddlers identified as Mahan Kairi, Joynong Jugli, and Monuj Pradhan, who were chased by the public and handed over to the Lekhapani police.

According to the police, the seized items include two bikes, Rs 2,000 in cash, and a mobile phone. Four and 19 grams of drugs were found in the possession of the arrested individuals.

The anti-drug drive has been ongoing in the state for some time now, and this latest success is a testament to the commitment of the Assam Police to rid the state of the drug menace. The police have been working tirelessly to identify and apprehend drug dealers and peddlers and have been conducting regular raids in various parts of the state.

The seized brown sugar has an estimated street value of several lakhs of rupees, and the police believe that it was destined for distribution across the state.

Assam Police have urged the public to continue to support their efforts to fight drug trafficking and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

The successful seizure of brown sugar and the arrest of three drug peddlers will send a strong message to those involved in drug trafficking that the Assam Police are committed to eradicating this menace from the state.

Earlier on February 25, In yet another success in its drive against trans-border crime and narcotics trafficking, troops under Border Security Force Guwahati Frontier foiled smuggling bids and apprehended one narcotic smuggler along with prohibited Yaba Tablets on Indo-Bangladesh international border.

Based on reliable BSF intelligence input, on 24th February, BSF troops of BOP Jordanga Ex 45 BN BSF apprehended one Indian smuggler along with 686 Nos prohibited Yaba Tablets worth Rs.3.43 lakh on Indo-Bangladesh international border.

In another operations, on reliable intelligence input, the bordermen also seized 190 btls prohibited cough syrup and 11 kgs Ganja and other contraband items on Indo-Bangladesh international border.

The apprehended smuggler along with seized items have been handed over to PS- Mankachar for further legal action.Keeping in view the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans- border crimes including drug trafficking & illegal trans-border crimes and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes.