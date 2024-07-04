A large quantity of drugs was seized in Betkusi, leading to the arrest of four individuals by the Garchuk police, assisted by the Guwahati West Special Operation Group (SOG).

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 22 mobile handsets, a significant amount of cash, cough syrup, cannabis, and 185 drug containers. Among those arrested were Hemanta Kalita from Nalbari, Renu Begum, Hamida Bibi, and Zulfukar Ali. The individuals were apprehended from various locations including Betkusi in Guwahati and Doloitala, Hajo.

The case took an intriguing turn when the involvement of the other three suspects came to light following the handover of a young man from Nalbari. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at the Garchuk police station as the investigation continues.