In a significant victory for Assam Police, a large quantity of drugs was seized from a family in Kathasema village, Jagun. The operation, part of the ongoing anti-drug drive, led to the arrest of a husband, wife, and daughter-in-law.

On Sunday night, a police team led by Margherita Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sambhani Mishra (IPS), in collaboration with the Katha Buridihing Regional Youth Association, conducted a raid based on a tip-off. During the operation, they apprehended Arun Nirmalia, his wife Zonmaya Nirmalia, and their daughter-in-law Cheng Nirmalia. Arun Nirmalia’s son, Rahul Nirmalia, managed to evade capture and is currently on the run.

The police seized approximately 450 grams of heroin, worth over Rs 10 lakh, along with Rs 18,000 in cash from the family's house. The drugs were found concealed in 36 soap boxes. Notably, both Arun and Rahul Nirmalia have been previously arrested and jailed for similar offenses.

The arrested individuals are being interrogated at Lekhapani police station as authorities seek further information on their drug activities. This successful operation underscores the police's ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.