In a significant breakthrough, Tinsukia police seized a large quantity of drugs during a raid in the Hijuguri area on Friday. The operation, part of an ongoing anti-drug drive, led to the arrest of a major drug peddler found with several lakhs worth of narcotics.

The raid was led by Tinsukia DSP Pulakesh Rabha and Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Paragjyoti Buragohain. The suspect, who was apprehended near Tinsukia railway station, had transported the drugs from East Dimapur to Tinsukia by train, concealing them in cloth bags.

Tinsukia has recently emerged as a hotspot for drug trafficking and consumption. Areas such as Panitola have been particularly affected, with reports of drug addicts frequenting public spaces like the playground in front of The Baruahola School. These addicts often take advantage of the nighttime to indulge in drug use, creating a challenging environment for local residents and authorities.

The local police, especially in Panitola, are playing a crucial role in combating this menace. Their efforts, combined with the recent successful raid, underscore a commitment to tackling the drug problem in Tinsukia and restoring safety and order to the community.

This raid is a part of a larger strategy to curb the growing drug problem in the region which has seen an alarming increase in drug-related activities. The police continue to intensify their efforts, aiming to dismantle drug networks and prevent further proliferation of narcotics in Tinsukia.