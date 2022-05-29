DHUBRI: As the anti-drug operations of Police continue in Dhubri, hundred bottles of Cough Syrup were recovered in an operation at Kalarhat area of Dhubri.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Dewan Hayat In-charge of Sholmari Patrol Post conducted a search operation and was able to seize 100 bottles of Cough Syrup in an E-rickshaw, which was hidden under the seats of the E-rickshaw.

The accused Taher Ali has been nabbed on the spot who tried to port the Cough Syrup bottles. It was informed that the E-rickshaw was coming from Gauripur area using backward rural roads which had been seized by the police in Kalarhat area.

Later, the accused was handed over to Dhubri Sadar Police Station by Sholmari police and the police are continuing interrogation at Dhubri Sadar Police Station.